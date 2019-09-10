Letter to the Editor

Time to quit taking care of other countries
"Time to Wean!" It is time for Americans to demand from our elected officials that other governments around our globe need to take care of their own problems and not rely on the America dollar to solve their issues.
After 18 years in Afghanistan, it is time for that government to control their own streets. Same in Iraq. Sweden municipality inundated with migrants, forcing a tax crisis as native Swedes flee. Who let the migrants in Sweden? Same goes in Germany. Their own governments. Puerto Rico investigating money laundering, theft, and wire fraud from their government officials.
It is time the United States focuses on our issues for the time being. Yes, we will always be the watchdog; however, we have a group of thugs running around a corrupt city in Oregon called Portland where the mayor refuses to enforce rule of law against Antifa, which should be declared a domestic terrorist group by our president.
The State of California, where laws are not enforced for the most part at all, we have mayors, governors, city councilmembers, and other elected officials refusing to carry out their sworn oath to protect our country from foreign and domestic enemies.
The USA bank is closed. Election 2020 could be our last if the wrong politicians are elected or re-elected.
Don Blackford, Logan
