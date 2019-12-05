Letter to the Editor

Defeated school bond
For the third time, an overpriced, unnecessary, school bond was defeated at Lo-Ma school district at taxpayers expense. What lessons were learned in this? None apparently.
This by far was the ugliest election in terms of lies, vandalism, stealing of signs, as well as a bombardment of professional signs made by Incite Design Studio of Kansas City. What was in it for this company, we need to ask?
While we all can be sure the YES Committee will try again a fourth time, as taxpayers, we need to begin calling the school board, school superintendent, and ask them to stop wasting our taxpayer money in bonds that the public has said NO to three times. Enough.
We should all be asking ourselves if they want this passed so bad, maybe they need to cough up the funding themselves and stop wasting our money. How about reimbursing us taxpayers money already spent on three defeated bond elections?
This turmoil will only worsen in our community unless a few residents learn that NO means NO.
While we all want what is best for our kids, wasteful spending on a monolithic gym/tornado shelter is not the answer. Renovating a few classrooms would be fine, but be smart with spending our money.
Don Blackford, Logan
