Letter to the Editor

Conservation Counts
Improving Iowa’s water quality is a big challenge, one that requires collaboration and a commitment from all of us.
Farmers are pitching in by implementing a variety of proven conservation practices on their farms, from cover crops and buffer strips, to restored wetland and conservation tillage.
They’ve made significant progress over the past 30 years, and they continue to innovate, adopting research-based practices recommended by researchers at Iowa State University and other experts. But Iowa’s water quality challenge is bigger than farming.
It’s influenced by a wide range of factors, including urban infrastructure, weather variability, and industry. Working together, we can make big strides.
Please join farmers in being part of the solution as we all strive to do more to protect our environment. Remember, conservation counts, Iowa!
Mike Dickinson, President
Harrison County Farm Bureau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.