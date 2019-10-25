Letter to the Editor

Investing in our kids’ future
At the last bond election, we had 509 “Yes” votes for borrowing money for our school bond proposal NOT investing one cent toward our kids’ future. For example, if one family currently pays $24,000 in property taxes every year, they will pay over half of that amount – $12,000+ in school taxes – which would be equal to $240,000 over 20 years in addition to their residential taxes.
If we pass the bond borrowing money, one family will have to pay an additional $3,000 per year – a total of $60,000 over a 20-year period. Our “Yes” voters, our school board administration, our Vote Yes Committee, our Needs Committee, and people on social media need to share this cost for our school improvements. Voting for the bond will force families who have invested their money in our community to pay way too much in property taxes.
How can we get our community to invest in our schools? The community is willing to pass a bond that will force a few to pay a large portion of the debt plus interest, while others will pay taxes only on their residents?
If everyone would be willing to purchase a brick for $12,000 per brick, they could purchase as many bricks as they would like to raise the money for our school improvements. That would be investing in our kids!
What would you consider to be sensible? How much interest would it save if our community would raise the money? Would the cost be shared voluntarily, not forced? Would we save the cost of selling the bonds? Would everyone have a deduction on their income taxes?
If you feel we need a gym and want to invest in the safety of our kids, the community should be willing to invest their money in our schools. Signs should be placed throughout our district…buy bricks. Wouldn’t it be sensible if every “Yes” voter had to buy a brick? Remember, these are our kids, and should be our community’s concern. Sign a commitment form now! Commitment forms are available from your school board.
Jerry Maguire, Logan
(Publisher’s Note: According to the Logan-Magnolia Community School District, if the Logan-Magnolia School Bond passes on Nov. 5, residential property with an assessed value of $100,000 and a net taxable value of $52,068 will have an increase in taxes of $72.12 annually, commercial property assessed at $100,000 with a net taxable value of $90,000 will have an increase of $124.80 annually, and ag land with an assessed value of $1,600 per acre and net taxable value of $898 will have an annual increase of $1.20 per acre.)
