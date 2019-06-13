Letter to the Editor

Open House Listening Post for Senator Grassley
At 10 a.m., Thursday, June 20, I will be representing Senator Grassley at an open house listening post at the Missouri Valley City Hall. This is an opportunity for me to meet with anyone who is having difficulty with any federal agency and to hear your views and concerns, which I then pass on to Senator Grassley.
I represent Senator Grassley in 14 counties in southwest Iowa, including Harrison. Part of my job is to hold an annual open meeting in each county to take opinions about the issues of the day, and also to help Iowans with numerous personal issues and requests. This can range from getting a birthday greeting from Senator Grassley or the President of the United States, regardless of political party, a flag flown over the capitol, or helping you with any federal agency with which you are experiencing a problem e.g. Social Security, the IRS, State Department etc.
Please consider attending the meeting I will be holding in the City Hall in Missouri Valley on June 20 between 10 and 11 a.m. I hope you will be able to attend, but you may also reach me in the Council Bluffs office at 712-322-7103.
Donna M. Barry
Regional Director, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley
Council Bluffs
