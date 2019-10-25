Letter to the Editor

Why vote no?
I already saw a “Vote no” school bond sign in Logan. For those of you who are voting no or who put up the signs, my question is why are you voting no?
Do you have children who attend this school? Did you go to the open house? Did you ask questions and get all the information for yourself? Don’t you want your children to be excited about going to school because they get to have new science classrooms and labs? The elementary students will get a new library. Who doesn’t want their child to be excited about reading?
Don’t you want your child to be excited about the new shop classroom? Don’t you want your child to be excited about a multi-use classroom dome? This will allow the current gymnasium to be used for daily music practice, large science experiments, concerts, and various other programs!
Now that is a lot of various things that your child could be excited about! Why would anyone want to take that away?
Please share with me why you are voting no because all I see are reasons why you should vote yes!
Chelsey Seymour, Logan
