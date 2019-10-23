Letter to the Editor

It is time to invest
Coming from various places, we all moved to Logan many years ago, upon marrying Logan men, who grew up in this community, and were educated here. Our roots go deep in the community. All six of us believed in Logan and the opportunities small town living provided. All of us educated children and a few grandchildren here. Four of us have owned businesses here, two of us have been on the school board, we have owned property and farmland here, and all of us have spent hundreds of hours in community service.
We feel a strong, vibrant up-to-date school is the heart of any community and is the core of what makes a community dynamic. Among us, we currently only have one school student, and yet it does not change our dedication to education for the future of Logan and its children.
By searching the Iowa Certified School enrollment figures, fact checking tells us that enrollment is increasing countywide over the last five years. Currently, there are over 100 students open enrolled in the Logan-Magnolia district. They come for a variety of reasons. Among the reasons are our excellent programs in music, both vocal and band, a drama department second to none, our new audio-visual journalism classes, the fantastic greenhouse we have, our FCCLA program, the Big Cat industries, our academic achievements and yes, sports.
We also have the dedicated, selfless professionals who guide these programs and make them special. The STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) program is becoming enormous across the United States, and we need to be part of it for the students to achieve in the coming decades.
Sports and gymnasiums, in particular, have become “dirty words” in this election. However, sports keep many students in school and help them achieve maturity by following rules, being part of a team, and learning how to gracefully accept winning and losing, enabling them to learn life lessons. In addition, gyms are used for music programs, graduation ceremonies, science fairs, physical education classes, Quiz Bowl, prom and Veteran’s Day programs. They are always in use and a second one is vitally needed.
The bond issue is for $5.5 million and the interest rate is currently low to do a project of this scope. Much like farming, education has changed drastically in the last 50 years. Farmers’ equipment is larger and more efficient. Their decisions are aided by computers and GPS. Educators have had to change their methods of instruction now that computers and massive technological changes are part of everyday life.
We are grateful that we have educators who search for and wrote grants like the one for audio-visual equipment from the King Foundation and the greenhouse grant from the Monsanto Corp. We all enjoy the revamped auditorium that was funded from within from sales tax revenue, but the time has come for a bigger commitment to the building.
We are very thankful for our school, teachers, administrators, board, and committee that have all spent so much time on this issue. They are dedicated to our students and our community. They have operated with transparency and are extremely open to discussing all issues about this project with anyone who chooses to ask for facts.
We must remember that if we are so short-sighted now that we do not pass this bond issue, we WILL have to pass one in the near future and every day we wait, the costs will continue to rise and cost each of us more money.
We cannot tell you how to vote, but we encourage each of you to go to the polls and make your decision based on facts.
Charlotte Burbridge, Logan
Nancy Frazier, Logan
Nancy Harvey, Logan
