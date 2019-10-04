Letter to the Editor

What’s the rush?
In just a few short months, the Harrison County property owners will know what their new tax statements will be from the recent new tax assessment for their future tax payments.
For the good of the property owners in the Lo-Ma School District, let’s put a hold or stop on the Nov. 5th school bond issue.
A few months can not hurt anything, but give the property taxpayer a little breathing room in case some will have sticker shock on their new tax statements. That would be the safe and sensible decision to make on a school bond on which has been voted down two times in a very short time.
Let’s not divide our school community more than it already is by rushing into this without giving the taxpayer a chance to view their new property tax statements.
Let’s withdraw from voting on the 5th of November. If not, then let’s remember, remember the 5th of November and vote NO for the school bond’s third proposal until we can examine our new tax statements.
By going to beacon.schneidercorp.com, you’ll be able to check your new reassessment of your property in Harrison County. This will give you a yardstick to measure your new statement for next year and the years to come.
Ron Duncan, Missouri Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.