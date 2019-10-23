Letter to the Editor

Keep Lo-Ma strong
Logan-Magnolia has been known as one of the best schools in the area for years. It’s an honor to live here now and help continue that tradition. In order to keep our great reputation, we need to invest in our community, and that includes our school.
Currently, Lo-Ma is falling behind. Both Woodbine and Missouri Valley have seen community support to pass bonds recently that will improve their facilities and communities. If we’re not moving forward, we’re falling behind.
The majority of the improvements included in the proposed bond address areas that haven’t seen material changes since the school was built in 1979. The improvements are needed to continue our great tradition and continuing to delay the project will only add to the expense as construction costs will continue to rise.
I respect everyone’s opinion on this subject, but also have a message for the voters – please know the facts, don’t listen to the myths.
Personally, I’m of the firm belief that if we don’t have a strong school, we won’t have a strong community. I’m proud to live in a community with such a strong tradition and pride and hope to see it continue for generations.
Let’s all come together to make Lo-Ma the best education system in Harrison County! Please get out and vote YES on Nov. 5.
Brianne Niedermyer, Logan
