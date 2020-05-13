The Office of the Chief Information Officer hopes you and your loved ones are safe and sound during this difficult time. Since the onset of Covid-19, the OCIO has helped many state agencies respond to the threat, much of our support has come through providing data to help agencies decide where to put their resources. Yet, some of the best data about Covid-19 comes directly from Iowans. And we need more of it; from you, your family, your book club, you name it.
The Test Iowa program rolled out last week to make Covid-19 testing available to Iowans where they needed it. The initial response was great, but has tapered off. Responding to Test Iowa helps those with symptoms set up a time to get tested. However, those without symptoms can help inform the tough decisions state and local government are faced with by also taking the Test Iowa assessment.
It may seem counterproductive, but the more we know where people are NOT having symptoms or encountering Covid-19, then the better informed our decisions can be. This is all to say we want to encourage all Iowans to take the Test Iowa assessment. As current and former state employees we know that you have experienced first hand the sometimes tough decisions the government can face.
Filling out the Test Iowa assessment is a small but productive way that everyday Iowans can help inform the decision making process. We want to encourage you and your family to take the assessment to give us a better picture of the Covid-19 in Iowa.
To take the assessment or for more information about Test Iowa go to www.testiowa.com.
Annette Dunn,
Chief Information Officer, State of Iowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.