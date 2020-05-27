Letter to the Editor

In regard to Woodbine Wellness Center request to Harrison County to pony up $100,000 to the project, remember this is a vote taken and passed, pushed and sold by the Woodbine School District. This project is owned by this district!
Harrison County taxpayers have no responsibility to success or failure of the project. There is sufficient tax funding. It would be good to keep Harrison County tax funds out and be satisfied with what you got!
By the way, I do have an open mind, but I recognize greed when I see it.
Rex Haner, Moorhead
