Winters a hundred years ago were a challenge, but people seemed to have fun. Today, in winter, children play with sleds, but a hundred years ago, sledding was an important form of recreation for adults, too.
On cold winter days, friends often took their sleds, toboggans, and bobsleds to the hills for an afternoon of excitement.
A bobsled was more complex than a simple sled because it carried as many as five or six passengers and had a steering unit, which a helmsman operated. Such sleds, if overloaded, could race downhill at perhaps 20 miles per hour if they rode on packed snow.
After fatigue set in, the friends roasted marshmallows or hot dogs before they began the sometimes long walk home.
Ice fishing was also an enjoyable pastime. It also provided the added benefit of dinner. People cut holes in ice and sat in the chill as they waited for fish to bite.
Another ice-related job was important for the rest of the year. Before refrigerators, families used wooden iceboxes to chill and preserve food during the summer. They built icehouses and insulated them from the summer heat with wood chips or straw. Men used jagged saws to cut slabs from the lake and piled them in wagons or early versions of trucks.
Occasionally, the ice held surprises. One man, my father, fell through the ice and his companions quickly pulled him from the cold water. He was already shaking and his teeth were chattering with hypothermia beginning. He removed his wet clothes as someone built a fire to dry his clothing. He chopped wood as vigorously as he could to build body heat. After his clothes were dried, he cut more ice.
Ice skating was another enjoyable pastime in winter. Sometimes, as with sledding, neighbors organized parties. They skated and enjoyed wiener or marshmallow roasts.
Times were so enjoyable people often memorialized them with pictures as keepsakes. I inherited pictures, including one of a skating party from 1910. About 30 people posed in various locations, including in tree limbs. They appeared pleased with themselves as some struck heroic poses.
After seeing the picture for the first time, I put the picture down, but saw something that made my blood run cold. One of the young men looked like me. Even his hair was parted like mine, and he had the same smile. The interplay of light and the angle of his pose had created the illusion of a Doppleganger. I showed the photo of the local skating party to our son to see if he saw any resemblance. He looked at it for a moment and asked, "Just how old ARE you?"
Recently, a lively discussion about Dopplegangers popped up on the Internet when someone found a photograph taken in 1898 during the Yukon Gold Rush in Alaska. It was a picture of children in the Yukon Territory.
The picture attracted attention, because one child appeared to be identical to the modern Greta Thunberg, who is 2019's 16-year-old climate activist. The girl in the photograph even had her hair braided in the same style as the contemporary Greta. The 1898 child and the contemporary Greta even shared the same sullen expression. To all appearances, the girl in the 1898 photograph "was" the 2019 Greta.
Naturally, people on social had fun with this. One put forth the theory that Greta was a time traveler. Another posited that she had been reincarnated. To some, she was more than 120 years old. I was, of course, reminded of that photograph of the ice skating party near Little Sioux in 1909 or 1910.
(James Perley is president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
