In another life, I was an Air Force medic on a small base in the UK. With fewer than 7,000 residents, most people on the base knew of each other. Madylon was a substitute teacher, and this let her meet many of the dependents.
The teenagers boarded 65 miles north on a larger base as they worked their way through high school. They were like under-aged college students in dorms, which were often poorly supervised. That situation, together with their parents’ lack of time to bond with them, let the children raise themselves. This situation encouraged them to befriend teachers like Madylon, who paid attention to them.
The kids were used to a nomadic life with little time to make real friends. Instead, they developed a facile surface connection, which was in many ways, hollow and shallow. They could say goodbye as easily as hello.
The kids often dated in herds of six to 10, and one band of friends was ready to see a new movie on base. Tracy wanted to go, but it was questionable if she was more interested in the movie or her boyfriend. She nearly decided to stay home because her bad cold was making her miserable. But she went and enjoyed herself.
The group watched the movie and ate at the snack bar, but for Tracy, it was time to go home. All she needed was a good night’s sleep. She told her parents she was going to bed early after taking some cold medicine.
Unfortunately, the morning brought a high fever, a stiff neck and achy muscles. Tracy's parents worried. By noon, her fever was higher, and she flirted with delirium. It was time to go to the hospital.
Her mother arrived soon before I walked through the emergency room, and I stopped to say, "Hi." She replied she felt like an unprintable word. "I don't want to die" she cried. I told her she knew we had good doctors, and she would be fine. They wheeled her away, and later a doctor ran faster than I had ever seen him run, and the look in his eyes reflected panic. I went back to work.
Less than two hours later, a doctor summoned me into a private room. Tracy had died of spinal meningitis, and we were in danger. I was one the crew assigned to disinfect everything the girl or doctors had touched. We wore heavy rubber floor length coats boots, gloves, large rubber hats, and goggles. We were to wipe everything with acid.
I noticed the nurse in charge was new on the base. I, as the newest NCO in our squadron, and the others were all people with the least time in grade. That told me our job was dangerous. We scrubbed and scrubbed again until we finished.
We were detained for a couple of hours as doctors debated whether or not to quarantine ourselves. They finally decided after contacting the family that closing the hospital was more costly than the risk of the spread of disease. We left with the admonition to watch for even a sneeze and to call the hospital.
Life returned to normal, and the girl over the years faded into distant memory with her family, wherever they are now. I decided the girl had left a valuable lesson. She got up one morning, and like every other day, she assumed she would be alive by day's end. But she was unexpectedly gone. She had plans and goals, but it was too late for her. Like her, we assume we will have plenty of time to waste, but those hours are not guaranteed. As the song says, "Enjoy yourself. It’s later than you think."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.