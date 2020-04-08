Madylon and I lived in a thatched roof cottage near our Air Force base in Essex, UK. We had seen the wave of flu spreading toward us for several weeks. As social discord and a few riots broke out in western Europe. The Brits watched smugly with their stiff upper lips and determination to muddle through. Then, the flu hit us.
Basic services began to break down in less than a week. Stores closed, and, though others stayed open, they discontinued home deliveries for sick or old people because the stores were suddenly short-handed. Garbage collectors no longer worked because they were home sick. Traffic was sparse, even by small town standards, but no one seemed to panic. It was a fierce strain of flu, and we just had to wait it out.
The flu swept through our base. One of my jobs was to take dental x-ray exams and to regulate sick calls, but few dental patients showed up and my fellow airmen and I spent most of our days reading magazines, untrained to help with the medical treatments, while the ward filled with sick people. People with scheduled exams were too sick to see us; 104-degree temperatures were common with severe coughing and chest congestion. Head and muscle aches added to the feelings of misery. Over half of the local population wanted to do little other than sleep to recover from the flu's symptoms.
I escaped the flu, but Madylon was quite ill with a high fever. One morning, her boss called and asked her to open the library where she worked because the entire staff was sick and so was she.
Though Madylon was very sick, she pulled herself together and went to work. She kept the library open for several hours, but had only one customer. He came in, lay on a table, and took a nap. Madylon decided she had done her duty, closed the library and went home.
Society was fragmented for about two weeks as the scourge ran its course. Gradually, life returned to normal and people exchanged stories while feeling superior to the western Europeans since the Brits believed that the western Europeans had coped less well than they had.
(James Perley is president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
