Breed-specific legislation can be found in more than 900 communities nationwide, and more than 90 communities in Iowa have breed specific laws.
Every Iowa community with breed-specific laws, including Missouri Valley, Logan, and Dunlap, bans pit bulls. Some also prohibit Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, Japanese Akitas, German Shepherds, and wolf-dog hybrids.
One city, Fairfield, includes all of those and Siberian huskies, malamutes, mastiffs, boerboels and all dogs over 100 pounds as well as Belgian Malinois – the breed used recently to take down terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Each of these breeds has one thing in common. It is not the vicious nature of the beast, nor is it their bite strength or proclivity to aggression. They are all working breeds.
Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Mastiffs, Boerboels, and Akitas were all bred to be guard dogs.
Militaries and law enforcement departments across the world have long used these dogs in the line of duty.
The Belgian Malinois is also a working dog, bred to be alert, watchful, protective, and friendly, but also stubborn, hard-working, and very (VERY) active as well as “mouthy.”
Huskies and Malamutes were bred for strength and endurance so they could be used to pull sleds with people and supplies.
Each of these breeds has a job that has been bred into them. These animals were not meant to lie around on the couch or in front of the fire.
Unless each of them is provided with the training, stimulation, activity, and socialization it needs, there will be trouble.
The same can be said of pit bull breeds. These dogs get their strength from the Bulldog and their tenacity from the terrier, but they are not any more aggressive than other favorite family pets.
Local animal ordinances should protect all citizens without placing unfair restrictions on some, and in my opinion, breed-specific bans are unfair, particularly for those who have a beloved bully.
I would suggest creating a list of breeds to watch. Ask owners of those breeds to supply copies of current veterinary care and immunizations, as well as proof of insurance for the dog (against any incident) and a current temperament test.
The American Temperament Test Society’s Temperament Test is done by trained professionals. Failure on any part of the test is recognized when a dog shows unprovoked aggression, panic without recovery, or strong avoidance including:
• Behavior towards strangers in a non-threatening situation – neutral and friendly stranger experience.
• Reaction to auditory stimuli with a hidden noise and with a gun shot (starter pistol).
• Reaction to visual stimulus.
• Reaction to unusual footing and tactile stimuli by walking over a large plastic strip and then over an unfolded wire exercise pen.
Self-protective/aggressive behavior will be tested to evaluate the dog’s alertness in a non-threatening situation, its threshold to provocation in an unusual situation turned threatening, and its protective instincts in an aggressive situation.
The latest temperament testing numbers show a total of 931 American Pit Bull Terriers were tested, and of those, 814 (87.4%) passed the temperament test. More than 740 American Staffordshire Terriers were tested and 635 (85.5%) passed.
Of the four English bulldog terriers tested, all four passed (100%) and more than 90 percent of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier’s tested passed. Both of these bully breeds outranked a Beagle (79.7%), a Cocker Spaniel (82%), and a Dalmatian (83.3%) on the temperament test. In fact, 813 Golden Retrievers were tested and 696 or 85.6% passed.
