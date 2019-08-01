The winter of 1970 to 1971 was notable for its dry weather interspersed with several big storms. One of the largest sent warm weather and some rain to a region that was buried in snow. Rivers were also encased in ice.
Similar to our recent flood, warm rain took most of the snow in a few days. Water poured into rivers that were blocked by large ice jams. Towns like Missouri Valley were inundated by icy water and chunks of ice.
The Missouri River also suffered from a surplus of ice and water as ice jams so large pushed blocks of ice onto some roads.
Frank and George lived near the big river and made daily checks so they could escape to higher ground if an ice dam broke. It was just another day when they approached the river, but this time was different. A sudden loud roar began as a wall of water with ice approached them.
They drove to Frank's farmstead as fast as they could. Frank started the jeep he had brought home from World War II, and he asked George to take his tractor. The water met them as they approached the high bank.
Water covered the floor as ice crashed into the side of the jeep. The tractor sputtered as water seeped toward the engine, but George stopped on a slope sufficient to let water drain from the motor. He revved up the engine and the tractor came to life. The two farmers made it to the high bank as an ocean of water and ice washed over the lower valley.
Frank and George returned with a boat to rescue Frank's hogs, but their mission was difficult. It was hard to convince large animals with a marginal understanding of English.
In spite of it all, they did pull some mother and baby pigs from the cold water. Their adventure was over until the clean-up. Other people still coped with ice jams and flooding.
Ice piled onto the railroad and highway bridges north of River Sioux and took down another bridge farther up stream. A neighbor woman had crossed the bridge about a half hour before the ice took it.
As the west side of a storm crossed the Heartland, rain changed to snow, and soon blizzard conditions covered the icy mess. Life returned to normal, but Frank and George never tired of telling their harrowing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.