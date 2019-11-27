Volcanoes are part of our environment, but they rarely directly affect us. One exception was Mount St. Helens, which sent ash to the east coast and briefly lowered the earth's temperature.
A larger volcano in Idaho dropped three feet of ash as far east as western Nebraska with 18 inches of ash on modern day Ashfall Monument northwest of Norfolk. Even our Loess Hills was included with two inches of ash. Later, dust and floods buried the ash, but it remains as a record of a cataclysmic eruption. Some local people discovered the ash and used it to polish their silverware.
As powerful as these eruptions were, the champion was Tambora Volcano in Indonesia. The 1815 explosion was 100 times larger than Mount St. Helens and dropped 12 feet of ash within a hundred miles of the eruption. Sulfer dioxide drifted over 10 miles above the earth, and it was too high for rain to quickly wash it back to earth.
The pollution cooled the earth about three degrees, and the chill became what was called “The Year Without a Summer.” On June 7-8, snow drifted up to 20-inches deep in New England. Frozen birds fell from the sky in Montreal, and gardens were frozen several times during the summer. Food was so scarce that people ate raccoons and pigeons. Famine reduced Europeans to near starvation, and famine caused food riots and other political disruptions. A typhus epidemic killed many people. Several governments in Southeast Asia fell or were threatened.
A group of British tourists had the misfortune of traveling through Switzerland during a cold, wet spell in midsummer. Their enforced detainment bored them, and they decided to entertain themselves while they waited for better weather.
The tourists debated and finally arrived at a decision. They would have a writing contest to determine the best ghost story. The young men and women set to work, and after many days, they produced something worthy of reading.
Each person reviewed and voted on what would be judged to be the best ghost story. Mary Shelly’s “Frankenstein” won the prize.
The volcano also influenced other artistic endeavors. J. M. W. Turner, a British painter, produced some of the most spectacular sunset pictures of the nineteenth century. His paintings are still popular in many museums.
The volcano also disrupted the earth's air currents. While the middle latitudes were cold, the Arctic grew warmer. Ice melted and exposed much of the polar ocean. Explorers took the opportunity to search for the North Pole.
Within three years, the weather returned to normal with the story of Frankenstein's monster to bear testimony to a monster volcano.
(James Perley is the President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
