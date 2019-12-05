January 1975 was a foreboding time for local meteorologists. The weather was nice as four inches of old snow slowly melted in balmy temperatures. There were a few clouds, but nothing looked threatening. The weather map showed otherwise.
A deepening storm crept into southwestern Kansas, and while it should have offered a hint of things to come, the map was empty. No rain or snow had developed, and the deadline for the next forecast was fast approaching. Decision time was at hand.
Some wanted to issue a winter storm watch, but it was hard to make people nervous with such a bland weather map. Something had to happen, so Omaha forecasters offered a snow advisory for one to three inches of accumulation, and they hoped for the best.
The evening was calm, but sometime in the morning a stronger east wind drove sleet into our windows and hinted at a sense of foreboding as teachers and students prepared for school.
Snow had begun in Omaha, but school was still planned until some tricksters got into the phone system and announced that school was closed. Many buses were still collecting students when they got the word. Drivers turned around as the snow got heavier.
Radar showed the sudden development of a massive snow band developing south of Omaha in less than an hour, so the Weather Service issued a heavy storm warning. The storm was beginning to show its true nature as it became in modern parlance, a bomb.
Nervous administrators who were still trying to find the source of the bogus school announcement revised their plans and announced a school closing. Mass confusion ruled as heavy snow made travel difficult with school buses trying to pick up students again and get them home before streets became impassible. It was a race with the clock.
The snow band surged north at least 40 miles per hour, and it began to produce thunder and snow pellets. Little Sioux got four inches of snow from 10 a.m. until noon as the wind increased to 45 miles per hour.
Within minutes, the wind and snow reduced the visibility to near zero. Drifts were beginning to close roads. Local schools had sent their children home and interstate travelers took refuge in towns along the road as they looked for motels or people to take them in.
Local television and radio stations stopped regular programing and gave storm information. Most of the staff spent the night in their studios. The exploding storm shut down most transportation as the eastern part of the storm over central Iowa brought spring-like temperatures and even some tornadoes.
The barometer fell like a rock as the wind increased to 90 miles per hour in parts of northwest Iowa. Drifts grew tall enough to bury cars and to touch houses’ eaves troughs, but still the storm grew stronger. When its center crossed Duluth, the central pressure broke the all-time record and matched that of some hurricanes.
Besides the human disruption, thousands of head of livestock died from Iowa and Nebraska north. Families were stranded for days. Less than a week later, another storm dropped another five inches of snow, and together with other snows, gave local school children almost two weeks of vacation. The Weather Service and historians said it was the worst blizzard to hit the area since Europeans settled the region. It was truly a magnificent storm.
(James Perley is the president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
