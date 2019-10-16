Madylon and I once lived in a 450-year-old thatched-roof cottage that had been a ship 150 years earlier. It had rough-hewn beams held together with wooden pegs. Our heat source was a fireplace and three paraffin heaters that burned kerosene.
We were gone much of the day, and the cottage got cold. Madylon turned on the gallon water heater in the kitchen, and the warm steam formed a stratus cloud that floated from the kitchen to the living room ceiling. A concrete floor was under a nice carpet.
One would expect such an aged house to creak at times, and this one did. Sometimes we heard what sounded like footsteps moving from one side of the second story to the other. We told the landlady, and her response was that the separating wall upstairs had not always been there. Then she told us another story about her late husband's service in the Boer War.
The previous renters had told us they were sure the house was haunted, but we discounted the stories because practically every building in the neighborhood, including the 100-year-old church laid claim to some sort of haunting.
Several other events were harder to explain. One night we heard a loud crash downstairs, and neither of us was curious enough to investigate. The previous night's dishes had inexplicably migrated to the other side of the kitchen. Weeks later, a pie made the same journey.
The hardest thing to explain happened when we were watching television. I was on the couch, and Madylon sat on the floor. Her coffee cup was about a foot from her foot. I looked down as the coffee cup tipped itself over on the carpet-covered concrete floor.
One sound was explainable. A rat lived in the thatch, and each morning, it jumped from the roof onto a metal roofed lean-to and scuttled away.
These distractions were harmless and caused us little concern. The paraffin heaters were more dangerous. The wick had to be adjusted to cast a blue light on the ceiling. A red or yellow light was a sign of carbon monoxide, which was a known killer. A family of five had died in their sleep one night.
Around two in the morning, I heard footsteps on the stairs. They were slow and deliberate, so they caught my attention. Then I looked at the ceiling, which glowed bright red. I got up and adjusted the wick and went to sleep.
My wife and I don't really believe in ghosts, but one sometimes wonders. Was a ghost on the stairs that night, and did it wake me to save my life? It is unlikely, but it made a nice story for our children when they were younger
