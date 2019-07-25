In April 1970, I was ready to come home after two years out of the United States while in the military. Our base was due to close, and people were ceasing to care about day-to-day operations. Why should they care? They already had orders for other bases or to home.
I saw the problems, and I also knew my days as a medic were soon to end forever; thus, I kept working for a week or so after I had been out processed.
My superiors told me I was a swell guy, and they didn't care that I was also taking time off. I took about 30 x-ray pictures and processed them on my last day. I wore my dress blues and was ready to leave the next morning, but we had an interruption. A bleeding woman was med-evacuated in a helicopter to a larger base. I stood around and helped carry one side of her stretcher. Then it was time to go home. We sat behind the pilots of a cargo plane and visited with them and flight attendants as we crossed the ocean that night.
About 20 hours later I was on an airliner bound for Omaha. I was loopy from lack of sleep, and my voice carried. A flight attendant whose uncle worked at the jewelry store where Madylon and I had purchased our wedding rings gave us a basis for conversation. I shared some of my unusual adventures, and she told me about the places she had seen.
The young woman had wanted to see the world, and her being a flight attendant was the best way to achieve her goals. Her brown eyes sparkled as she relived what she had seen with only six months on the job. We were so engrossed with each other that she moved me to first class where she took her breaks so we could talk some more.
The plane finally landed, and it was time to say goodbye. The flight attendant gave me a Disneyland balloon and wished me luck.
As I prepared to leave, someone began to clap, than another and another clapped. Soon I looked back to see the passengers giving me a standing ovation. I was stunned into disbelief. My mind was still on my old base, not in front of an appreciative crowd.
Months later I learned that Vietnam era veterans were unworthy of participating in polite society. A commentator observed that the best of our generation had fled to Canada.
After my graduation from grad school in Iowa City, a job counselor told me to hide my veteran status by saying I had been on the road for four years. That was all in the future. On the night of April 10, 1970, I was a 15-minute hero.
(James Perley of Little Sioux is the president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
