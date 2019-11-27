Yulonda M. Renner, 75, of Logan, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home in Logan.
Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday Nov. 23, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Randy Williams.
Music Selections: “The Perfect Fan,” “Jealous of the Angels,” “Holes in the Floor of Heaven,” “My Way.”
Honorary Casket Bearers: Shawn Hemenway, Andrew Pitt, Shane Hemenway, Brian Hemenway.
Final Resting Place: Evergreen Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Yulonda Marie “Ma” was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Troy, Penn., to Lowell and Harriett (Kilbourn) Woodward to a large and extensive family. She was married to her first husband in 1961 and gave birth to three children.
On March 17, 2001, Yulanda married her long-time fiancé, Howard “Lee” Renner. They had a great life together for over 28 years.
Yulonda has lived in many locations over the years, but settled for the last time in Missouri Valley. Over the years, she held various jobs, but loved working in the food industry, making sure others were fed, and being a homemaker/caregiver to all her loved ones. Her hobbies included horseback riding when she was younger, and she crocheted many blankets over the years. She loved to antique with Lee and collected many different things. She loved her animals and raised many over the years.
Yulonda is preceded in death by her husband Lee, father-in-law Howard, daughter-in-law Barb, father Lowell, mother Harriett, sisters Ruth and Betty, and brothers Paul and Carlyle.
She is survived by her most recent fur baby, Lady; three children, Shawn (Ellen) Hemenway of Logan, Scott (Heidi) Hemenway of Berryville, Va., and Vlonda Smith of Leesburg, Va.; step-children, Billie Burger and Shannon Moats; closest grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Sharon (Andrew) Pitt of Missouri Valley, Brian Hemenway of Woodbine, Shane (Christina) Hemenway of Essex, Tonya (Shane) Woosley of Logan, Zach Wheeler of Council Bluffs, and John Wheeler of Council Bluffs; and multiple other grandchildren, step-children, great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren that she always considered family.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.