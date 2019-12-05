Ylonda “Lonnie” L. Morrison, 86, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
The family will direct memorials.
Lonnie was born in Mondamin on Nov. 3, 1933.
Lonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Morrison; parents, Lester and Fleta Peterson; brothers, Ralph and Gary Hussing.
Lonnie is survived by her children, Sheryl Wendt (Charles Jr.), Kimberly Johnson (Gary), Kathy Morgan (Jeff), F. Joseph Morrison (Jamie); brothers, Jerry Hussing (Sally) and Jack Peterson (Janice); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.