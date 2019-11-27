Wilma Fern (Hosman) Bertelsen was born on July 30, 1930, in Modale to Harry and Cecil (Niles) Hosman. She died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home in Logan, surrounded by her wonderful family at the age of 89 years, three months and 20 days.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, United Methodist Church in Logan.
Clergy: Pastor Patti Ford.
Musicians: Lori Cohrs and Rick Powell.
Musical Selections: “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art” with a congregational hymn of “Jesus Loves Me.”
Pallbearers: Ryan Wohlers, Matthew Placek, Heath Bertelsen, Andrew Placek, Brady Heying, Riley Wohlers, and Jack Timms.
Final Resting Place: 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek.
Wilma attended school in Modale. On Nov. 6, 1949, she married Calvin Bertelsen in the Modale United Methodist Church. They lived on a farm near Beebeetown for three years before moving to a farm near Portsmouth. They lived there for 29 years and then built a home on their nearby farm in 1980. They moved to Persia in 1986, and in 2006, they moved to Logan to be closer to family.
Wilma loved taking care of her family, home, and yard. For many years, Wilma was an active member of the Persia Methodist Church and the Valley View Baptist Church in Council Bluffs. She was a current member of the Logan United Methodist Church.
Wilma volunteered at the Missouri Valley hospital. In later years, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. She was a wonderful, loving, and generous wife, mother, and grandmother.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings and their spouses, twins Alice and Albert at birth, Lucille (Kenneth) Pierce, Bernard (Mary Ellen) Hosman, twins Vern (Marjorie) Hosman and Fern (Eli) Stone, Wanda (Gerald) Hodson and Phyllis (Lowell) Rupp; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elsie (Homer) Watson, J. William Witt, Betty (Keith) Gunderson, and Donald Bertelsen.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Calvin Bertelsen of Logan; son, Harold Bertelsen and his wife, Delila, of Beebeetown; three daughters, Sandra and her husband, David Harmelink, of Orange City, Vicki and her husband, Ron Placek, of Logan, and Sherry and her husband, Mike Wohlers, of Pisgah; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her twin brother, Wilbur Hosman and his wife, Jean, of Aurora, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Estella Witt of Honey Creek and Loretta Bertelsen of Missouri Valley; and many other relatives and friends.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.