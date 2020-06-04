William “Billy” Dwight Fox, age 49, passed away on Thursday, May 28, in his home at Riverton, Wyo.
Billy was born July 30, 1970, in Missouri Valley to Virginia (Block) Richardson. He was raised in Loveland, and graduated from Missouri Valley High School in the Class of 1989. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He married Liz (Crosby) Fox in 1991 and they had three children together. They later separated in 2002 and he moved to Riverton, Wyo., in 2006. While in Riverton he worked for the City of Riverton and at Ace Hardware, where he met his wife, Selena (Barham) Fox. They got married in July of 2013.
Billy was diagnosed with Melanoma Cancer in Aug., 2015. He had lots of ups and downs with his battle. In Feb., 2020, he had a stroke, and after that they found that the cancer had spread and was now Brain Metastasis. His battle was long and hard but he passed peacefully in his sleep.
Billy is proceeded in death by adopted parents, Marjorie and Harry Fox; stepdad, Ward Richardson; grandparents, Maxine and Dwight Harper; and uncle, Mick Harper.
He is survived by his wife, Selena; mom, Virginia Richardson; children Michael (Sarah), Mercedes, and Maverick Fox; four grandchildren, Braxton, Isaac, Garrett, and Ryder; siblings Bill (Bonnie) Fox, Henry (Sheri) Fox, Debbie (Jeff) Blodgett; and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Arrangements: Billy is going to be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be set for a later date, given the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.