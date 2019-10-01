William “Bill” Mayer, 58, of Little Sioux, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Bill was born Sept. 26, 1960, in Omaha, Neb., to Raymond and Helen (Leonard) Mayer.
William, or Bill as everyone called him, enjoyed living life to the fullest. He was a child at heart who told it like it was. His charisma was magnetic, and his personality was hilarious.
Bill loved his family and would do anything for them. He’s gone too soon and will be missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Anderson and Raymond Mayer, and brothers, Luige (Raymond) and Frank.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Niebur of Little Sioux; daughters, Janice, April, Lindsey, and Kim; son, Billy; brothers, Jim and Steve; grandchildren, Katie, Mary, Vanessa, and Maliya; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.