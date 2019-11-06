William “Bill” Byron Harrington, 74, was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Council Bluffs, and entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 74.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, Grace Community Fellowship, 300 E. Erie St., Missouri Valley.
Luncheon: Following the Memorial Service, Grace Community Fellowship, 300 E. Erie St., Missouri Valley.
Bill was born to William Harold Harrington and Dorothy Lucille Harrington. He had an older sister, Joan Lucille. They were raised in Council Bluffs.
Bill would take yearly trips with his family starting when he was 5 years old where he then met and fell in love with the woman who would be his wife, Carol Margaret Anne de Graff.
Bill and Carol married in Canada on Aug. 3, 1965, and had three boys together, Byron William Kenneth, Bruce Dennis Harold, and Britton Matthew William.
Bill continued his family trips with his wife and boys, and they created many wonderful memories together. Carol was the absolute one love of Bill’s life.
Bill was not one to sit around, and while Bill had many smaller jobs here and there, Bill’s main jobs were working in a store as a shoe salesman, a farm hand, the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, driving a bus for Missouri Valley Public Schools, and the Omaha Public Power District. Bill’s last job, and what he always referred to as his favorite, was Tile Dynamics, working with his son.
Bill started working with his son in 2005, setting tile, and eventually worked with his grandson as well.
When Bill was not working, he enjoyed watching television, playing Keno, going fishing, doing crossword puzzles, and spending as much time as possible with his family.
Bill also had a great love for all dogs and always had to take his time to stop and pet them.
Bill was a positive and kind man, no matter what was going on in his life, and showed that kindness to all that he met.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and son, Bruce.
He is survived by son, Byron and wife, Liz, of Kremmling, Colo., and son, Brit, and wife, Nicole, of Missouri Valley, along with grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Nicolas, Cody, Dalton, and Kasey.