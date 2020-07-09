Wayne A. Irvin, age 65 of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
Wayne was born on June 26, 1955, in Syracuse, Neb., to Glen and Clara Irvin. Wayne married Mary LoAnn Hanke on March 10, 1989, at Living Faith Church in Omaha.
Wayne was a carpenter by trade but became an ordained minister in 1999 and lived his life serving God and sharing the good Word. He served as Associate Pastor at Lifeline Assembly of God Church in Dunlap (1999-2003), and co-pastored Harvest Fellowship Church in Logan (2007-2009). He also performed several marriages and funerals, and did fill-in ministries for many other pastors.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. He enjoyed playing his guitar and harmonica, and singing. He also enjoyed weekly fellowship with his friends in Christ at the coffee shop and Bible study at the Lavender Farm. He did local street ministries, as well as mission trips to Honduras, Marti Gras, Indie 500, Kentucky Derby, and Sturgis, spreading the Gospel wherever he went.
Wayne was a member of the Moorhead Fire and Rescue (2002-2005) and Mondamin Fire and Rescue (2005-2019), and was a member of the Christian Church in Missouri Valley, where he served as an elder on the board for the last several years. Over the last few years, Wayne and LoAnn traveled around the country together for their business, Rustic Lavender.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Clara Irvin; brother-in-law, Harold Gray; niece, Lisa Palmer; and two grandchildren, Halie Lorenz and Jordon Walker.
Wayne is survived by his wife, LoAnn Irvin of Missouri Valley; sister, Barbara Gray of Bridgecreek, Okla.; sister, Brenda Holst of Keaton Beach, Fla.; and brother, Lynn Irvin (Linda) of Jensen Beach, Fla. He is also survived by five children, son, Scott Kinney (Marina) of San Diego, Calif.; step-son Ryan Chappelear (Debbie) of Arlington, Neb.; step-daughter, Gina Huntley (Justin) of St. Augustine, Fla.; daughter, Rene’ Swift (Tyler) of Magnolia; and daughter, Rheya Irvin of Tetonia, Idaho; grandchildren, Anthony, Tristan, Lena, Ceylon, and Elijah (Scott), Lucas and Landon (Ryan), Andrew (Gina), Maverick and Raeleigh (Rene’) and Phoenix (Rheya); great- grandchildren, Parker and Willow (Anthony), Emmie (Tristan), Hudson (Ceylon) and Isaac (Jordon).
Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, July 10, Loess Hills Lavender Farm, 2278 Loess Hills Trail, Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life: 7 p.m., Friday, July 10, also at Loess Hills Lavender Farm.
Celebrant: Pastor Mike Wooten. Music: Coffee House Group.