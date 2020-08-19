Virginia L. Richardson age 70, of Missouri Valley passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb. Virginia was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Missouri Valley, to Dwight and Maxine (Campbell) Harper. Virginia married Ward Richardson June 30, 1972. She worked at Plastilite Company in Omaha. She loved her family, grandchildren, embroidery, crocheting and cooking.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Ward Richardson, parents, Dwight and Maxine Harper, son, Billy Fox, brother, Mick Harper, sister, Connie Harper.
She is survived by her grandchildren Michael Fox and significant other Sara, Mercedes Fox, Maverick Fox, great-grandchildren Braxton and Isaac, Garrett and Ryder, sisters, Christina Richer and husband Doug of Missouri Valley, Tina Harper and significant other David Behm of Missouri Valley, brothers, Rick Harper and significant other Teresa Hawkins, of Loveland, Dwight Harper Jr. and wife Sheila of Honey Creek, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. The funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Hennessey Funeral Home in
Missouri Valley.