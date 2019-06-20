Vern W. Reese, 81, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 22, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Memorial Service: Noon, Saturday, June 22, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
Lunch and Fellowship: Following the Memorial Service, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 118 S. Fifth St., Missouri Valley.
Military Honors: Conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337.
Vern was born to William and Dora (Cohrs) Reese in Logan on July 15, 1937. He was a 1956 graduate of Beebeetown Consolidated High School.
Vern was drafted into the Army in 1960. He received his basic training at Ft. Hood, Texas. After that, he was sent to Berlin, Germany, where he served two more years in the U.S Army’s Berlin Command.
While in Berlin, Vern met his future wife, Jackie, and convinced her to come to America with him. Vern and Jackie got married on June 9, 1962, and were married for 57 years.
After he served his active duty, Vern then served four years in the Army Reserves and received his honorable discharge on April 30, 1966.
Vern worked for many years at Missouri Valley Farm Supply and The United Western Co-op until his retirement.
Vern was a big Iowa Hawkeye and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He and Jackie, along with his nephew, would travel the United States to watch many different sporting events. He played softball with his friends and co-workers for many years. He also belonged to various bowling leagues. He dearly loved all of the cats that he had throughout his lifetime.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diana; sisters, Lucille Mellencamp, Elsie Meyer, Margaret Kirkland, and Bernice Driver; and brother, Don Reese.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Beverly; son-in-law, Mike; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Armour.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.