Timothy R. Ford, 71, passed away at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Funeral Service: Conducted by Reverend Sam Caldwell of Commerce, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, First United Methodist Church in Wolfe City, Texas.
Interment: Will follow at Sonora Cemetery in Fairlie, Texas.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Owens Funeral Chapel in Wolfe City, Texas.
Pallbearers: Richard Rackard, Travis Ford, James Perkins, Lee Steele, JR Perkins, Andrew Williams, Justin Van Hosier, and Michael Morrison.
Honorary Pallbearers: Paul Nicholas, Trezden Ford, Tracen Ford, Trinity Ford, Hadyn Perkins, Tamela Williams, Tierra Pierce, JR Goolsby, and Alexia Kelley.
Timothy was born July 7, 1948, to Leo Byron and Beulah Irene Donnelson Ford in Council Bluffs. He attended West Harrison High School in Iowa where he set a record for track that was not broken for over 30 years.
Tim had a wonderful singing voice and won state in high school for an acapella singing competition. He greatly enjoyed singing, so he lent his voice to the choir at First United Methodist Church in Wolfe City, Texas, where his talents were much appreciated by his fellow choir members and the congregation.
Tim was a Mason, and he enjoyed playing golf when he was not traveling up and down the Mississippi River as the captain of a towboat on the river. He and his wife, Mary, missed each other when he was away, so he arranged for her to replace the cook on his boat so she could travel with him.
Tim is survived by his wife, Mary; four children, Mary Margaret and husband, James Perkins, of Gunnison, Colo., Travis Ford of York, Neb., Richard Rackard of Wolfe City, Texas, Patricia and husband, Sam Pickard, of Wolfe City, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Theresa Morrison Ford; his parents; and two brothers, Ronnie Ford and Kenneth Ford.
Arrangements by Owens Funeral Chapel in Wolfe City, Texas. Online condolences at owenfuneral.com.