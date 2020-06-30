Thomas Wayne Moorman, age 77, passed away June 27, 2020.
Thomas “Tom” was born in Council Bluffs on Feb. 16, 1943, to Max and Alice (Divelbess) Moorman.
Tom worked as a car and school bus mechanic and supervisor for nearly 35 years in the Missouri Valley area. During that time, he was on the Missouri Valley Fire Department where he was Fire Chief for several years. In 1996, he began work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Omaha, Neb. After retiring in 2005, he and his wife, Sharon, moved to Mountain Home, Ark. He was a driver for Kindness, Inc. transporting elderly to doctor’s visits, etc. He enjoyed their acreage; riding his John Deere Tractor; playing with his little dog, Speck; appreciating music and the beauty of the area.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Alice Moorman.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Hirst) Moorman; children, Kathyrn (Kevin) Moorman Dinkel, Steven Patrick Moorman (special friend Kelly Harness), Gayle (Martin) Moorman Erickson, Dean Anthony Moorman; sister, Barbara (Marshall) Cooper; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Missouri Valley Fire Department. If flowers are sent, please have them delivered to Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Graveside Service: Frazier Cemetery (off U.S. Highway 30, near Logan/MV Country Club) at 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020. Masks and social distancing are requested by family.
Arrangements made by Chapel of Memories, Omaha, Neb.; chapelofmemories.com.