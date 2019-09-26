Tabbatha C. Collier, 38, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Beautiful Crazy,” “You Make It Easy,” “I Love You This Big,” “You Get Used to Somebody,” Dancing in the Sky.”
Final Resting Place: Private.
Tabbatha was born Jan. 31, 1981, in Fort Riley, Kan., to Roger and Sharon (Swaters) Collier.
Tabbatha graduated from Logan High School. She attended Dental School in Omaha, Neb. She loved raising her family and her dogs.
Tabbatha enjoyed Facebook so she could keep in touch with family and friends. She worked as a clerk at the Petro Mart Truck Stop in Missouri Valley.
Tabbatha was such a great cook and loved to have get-togethers at her house with friends for foodie parties. Tabbatha liked to do her hair and nails and loved to do everyone else’s as well.
Tabbatha was preceded in death by her sister, Kristen Collier.
She is survived by her parents, Roger and Sharon Collier of Missouri Valley; her children, Kiylea Walker, Sydney Walker, and Knox Szeliga, all of Missouri Valley; siblings, Colleen and Jerry Kingery of Tennessee, Tony Collier and significant other, Heather, of Missouri Valley, Bryan and Stacy Collier of Missouri Valley, James Collier of Crescent, Collette (Thomas) Young of Tennessee, Brenda Collier of Primgar, and Jade and Justin McEvoy of Persia; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.