Susan Lorraine Walsh was born on August 28, 1954, in Omaha, Neb., to Dennison and JoAnn (McIntosh) Miller. She lived in Ft. Calhoun, Neb., for a brief period before moving to Missouri Valley where she attended Missouri Valley High School. She then moved to Santa Anna, Calif., for approximately four years before moving to Logan where she worked at Westmont Care Center.
Sue met the love of her life, Kal Walsh in Council Bluffs. They were married on Dec. 10, 1977, at the Church of Christ in Logan. She and Kal lived in Council Bluffs for many years. In the summer of 1983, they moved to Dorothy, Minn.
Sue was employed at Anderson Fabrics in Crookston, Minn., from 1984 to 1988 and then purchased their current home in Halma, Minn. She was employed at Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad from 1988 until her retirement in 2013.
Kal passed away in August of 2013, and Sue continued to make her home in Halma. Sue passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., at the age of 65 years, 5 months, and 29 days.
Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her home has been the center hub for family to meet, eat, play cards, and gather before going hunting or fishing. Her favorite things were reading, gardening, playing bingo, spending time with grandkids, going home to Iowa to visit family and friends, and attending as any family events as she able to make.
She is survived by her daughter: Tammy (Brenden) Wilde of Thief River Falls, Minn.; her mother, JoAnn Miller of Missouri Valley; her uncle, Lemuel McIntosh of Missouri Valley; two grandsons: Jacob (Elizabeth Madley) Wilde; great-grandson, Levi of Thief River Falls, Minn., and Zachary (Cassie Reese) Wilde, Chealyn, Conner, and Cairysa of Thief River Falls; brother, Pat (Mary) Miller of Logan; sister, Donna (George) McCoy of Missouri Valley; and sister-in-law, Carla Miller of Missouri Valley; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kal; her father, Dennison Miller; brother, William Miller; and her niece Heather Wakehouse.
Funeral services: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Collins Funeral Chapel in Karlstad, Minn. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Interment services will be held at Eidsvold Cemetery in Halma, Minn., following services.