Sue Ann Hester, 71, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Thursday, June 13, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Thursday, June 13, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Father Victor Novak.
Music Selections: “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”
Final Resting Place: Rome Cemetery, Rome, N.Y.
Sue was born June 9, 1948, in Utica, N.Y., to Douglas L. and Doris (Reeder) Mesle. Sue graduated from high school in Oklahoma.
Sue owned and operated Loess Hills Craft Shop in Missouri Valley. She enjoyed crocheting and flowers, and loved her dog, Jody.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Mesle.
She is survived by her mother, Doris Mesle of Roseville, Calif.; aunt, Althea Nelson of New York; brother, Richard Mesle of Port Orford, Oregon; and many cousins.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at www.hennesseyonline.com.