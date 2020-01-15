Stephen Edward Wright, 73, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Visitation: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Private Family Graveside Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley.
Stephen was born on May 27, 1946, to John and Hazel (Grant) Wright in Omaha, Neb.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Wright; children, James Wright (Trina) and Kelli Zakaras (Jeff); grandchildren, Kiersten, Caleb, and Calyssa Wright and Marissa and Spencer Zakaras; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Samantha Zakaras; step-great-granddaughter, Gysele Vite; other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.