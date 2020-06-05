Stanley Jay “SJ” Acrea, age 78 of Marion, formerly of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Marion at the home of his son.
SJ was born on Aug. 5, 1941, to Stanley and Irene (Kilgore) Acrea. He was the middle of three sons. SJ graduated from Missouri Valley High School and served in the US Army. That was cut short by a tragic flood in 1964. SJ was honorably discharged and then returned home to carry forth the family farm. SJ also attended classes at Iowa State University for a time. He remained on the farm until late 2018 when he moved to Marion to be close to his son and family, as his health had declined.
SJ was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Acrea Brown; and his wife, Barb McCoy Acrea.
SJ is survived by his son, Shayne and his wife Delcy Acrea of Marion; three grandsons, Grant and his wife Roxana Acrea of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Carter and Zakary Acrea of Marion; brothers, Robert and Nancy of Sacramento, Calif., and Dennis and Rodger of Vermillion, S.D.; and long-time special friend, companion and sidekick, Jane Lytten. They were all blessed to share in SJ’s life.
SJ was a friend to many and left a lasting impact on all who knew him. He had many lifelong friends that will miss his smile and firm handshake. SJ was a hard worker and farmer at heart. He was known to take power naps on the tractor in the field.
SJ didn’t have hobbies per se. He loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his buddies. SJ spent some time after retirement on bicycling trips with his high school friend, Dean Tamisiea. SJ cherished his friendship and years of farming with neighbor Jim Divelbess.
SJ most enjoyed his time with family, grandsons and grand-dogs Kudoz, Grayson and Ruger. SJ would pet the dogs and, yes, even kiss their furry faces. Especially his buddy Ruger!
Visitation: Sunday, June 7, from 3 until 6 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at the same location. Zoom link available at the funeral home’s website.
Music Selections: “My Old Man,” “Taps.”
Military Honors: Conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337.
Final Resting Place: Frazier Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
All memorials will be donated to the area food bank and hospice in SJ’s name.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley; www.hennesseyonline.com.