Sondra Gale (Pitt) Dickinson, 85 of Woodbine, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, First United Methodist Church in Woodbine. Officiating: Pastor Jerry Hoff.
Musicians: Barb Sherer and Angie Pryor.
Special Selections: “Roses Will Bloom Again” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.”
Congregational Hymns: “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Pallbearers: Sondra’s grandsons, Doug Dickinson, Brian Dickinson, Cory Dickinson, Andy Dickinson, Brady Dickinson, Adam Dickinson, Austin Dickinson and Alton Dickinson.
Final Resting Place: Harris Grove Cemetery rural Logan.
Sondra was born June 5, 1934, on a farm near Logan to Bernard and Nellie (Cook) Pitt. She attended Cass Center Country School, graduating from Logan High School in 1952.
Sondra attended Stewart Beauty School in Council Bluffs. She started doing hair with Lucille Knauss in Logan and Persia.
Sondra married Robert Dickinson on Jan. 10, 1955, at the First United Methodist Church in Des Moines. The couple farmed southeast of Logan while Sondra continued styling hair out of their home and in Persia. The couple moved into Woodbine in 1995.
Sondra was a member of the United Methodist Church in Logan and Woodbine. She enjoyed all church activities, such as the UMW and the ladies circle.
Sondra and Rob moved to Woodbine shortly after retiring so they would be closer to their greatest passion, following the kids and grandkids and all of their activities.
Sondra and Rob enjoyed playing cards and were members of two card clubs. She was a member of the Merry Homemakers Club and enjoyed the Harris Grove socials and picnics. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening and Farm Bureau activities.
Sondra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rob Dickinson; brother, Jerry Pitt; and sister, Marlene Pitt.
She is survived by her three sons, Gale Robert (Jenette) Dickinson of Dunlap, Lynn Edward (Cindy) Dickinson of Woodbine, and Gary Eugene (Lori) Dickinson of Woodbine; 11 grandchildren, Doug (Trish) Dickinson, Brian (Courtney) Dickinson, Angie (Aaron) Pryor, Cory (Becky) Dickinson; Kristy (Jamie) Hoefer, Andy (Leslie) Dickinson, Katie (Scotty) Blum, Brady (Carly) Dickinson; Adam (Jena) Dickinson, Austin (Whitney) Dickinson, and Alton (Cydney) Dickinson; 26-plus great-grandchildren, Grace and Max Dickinson; Karly, Aleah, and Dylan Calvin; Cody and Derek Dickinson; Charlie, Cal, and Carver Pryor, Will, Anna, and Micah Dickinson; Dylan, Nicole, and Taylor Hoefer; Ashton, Marshall, and Berkeley Dickinson; Reagan, Bella, and Kort Blum, Tinsley Dickinson, Addison Dickinson, Kenleigh and Marley Dickinson; brother, Fred Pitt of Logan; sister, Vera Conrad of Arvada, Colo.; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.foutsfuneralhome.com.