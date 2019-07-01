Shirley J. Cox, 72, of Missouri Valley, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Shirley was born Jan. 22, 1947, to Harold and Ethel (Stodgel) Myler.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Myler; sister, Georgia May Myler; and grandson, Stephen Michael Lollman.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Cox; siblings, Barb Fitchhorn, Dwight Myler (Maryann), Donald Myler, Connie Riche (Jack); stepchildren, Denise Lollman (Dave) and William Cox; eight grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will direct memorials.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.