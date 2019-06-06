Shirley Jean (Crosby) Fields, 80, died at her home in Logan on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
Honorary Urn Bearers: Nicholas Oliver, Nicole Eilers, Ashley Fields, Broghan Fields, Barret Fields, Alexandrea Fields, and Camarren Fields.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Shirley was born on Aug. 30, 1938, to Floyd and Wilma (Smith) Crosby in Nebraska. She was raised in Greeley County and Boone County, Neb., and attended country schools. She graduated from Spalding Nebraska Public School in 1957.
Shirley married “her sweet husband,” Milton Fields, on April 19, 1958. She was employed by Western Electric for 12 years.
In 1970, the couple moved to Logan where they raised their three children, Regina, Randy, and Roger. They enjoyed a cabin at Blue Lake in Onawa for five years. They also owned a motor home, enjoyed fishing, and traveling, especially visiting the Black Hills.
Shirley also worked for Casey’s General Stores for over 14 years until she retired on May 24, 1999.
Shirley enjoyed her grandchildren, Nick Oliver, Nicole Eilers, Ashley Fields, Broghan Fields, Barret Fields, Allie Fields, and Camarren Fields. She also dearly loved her great-grandchildren, Brecklin, Casen, Elsie, Abby, and Sophie.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; twin siblings, Bobby and Betty; and two sisters, Barbara Sachtjen and Rosie Glaser.
She is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Milton Fields; three children, Regina and her husband, Mike Oliver, of Magnolia, Randy Fields of Bellevue, Neb., and Roger Fields of Logan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marge Hall of Texas, Bonnie Roth of Arkansas, Carmen Fontennelle of Omaha, Neb., and Veronica and her husband, Tom Peterson, of Goddard, Kan.; brother-in-law, George Sachtjen of St. Paul, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.foutsfuneralhome.com.