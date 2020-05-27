Sharon Ann Arms, age 71 of Okoboji, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milford
Burial: Calvary Cemetery in Milford.
Sharon was born on Dec. 2, 1948 in Missouri Valley to Virgil and Bonnie (Meyer) Porter. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School and worked various jobs. Later in life, she earned a Medical Secretary Degree from Spencer Business College. Sharon worked for many years as a medical secretary at the hospital in Spencer. In 1969 she was united in marriage to Allen Steinbeck, and to this union two children were born, Julie and Tim.
Sharon enjoyed playing piano and singing. She was very crafty and will be fondly remembered for her creative artistic ability. Sharon looked forward to her shopping trips to Walmart and other department stores. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, spending time with her grandchildren and grand-dog, Wrigley, was always at the top of her list.
She is survived by her daughter Julie (Galen) Chicoine of Terril, and their children Jacob, Liz, Laura, Joshua, Samuel, Benjamin and Daniel; son Tim Steinbeck and his significant other Elissa Fitzgerald of Whapeton, and grand-dog Wrigley; brother Rick (Julie) Porter of Chicago; sister Peggy (Robin) Hermann of Clive; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Arms Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Online condolences may be sent to www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com