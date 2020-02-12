Sharol Jean Altwegg, the daughter of Richard and Iris “Tops” Leeper, was born on Feb. 1, 1939, in Redfield, along with her twin sister Sharon Jo. God called Sharol home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the age of 81.
Visitation with Sharol’s Family: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, United Methodist Church, Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Patti Ford.
Organist: Lori Cohrs.
Congregational Music: “In The Garden.”
Music Selection: “Well Done.”
Honorary Pallbearers: Meyrick Seymour, Jaycek Seymour, Bronsyn Seymour, Maxwell Stephany, Brinley Baker, Baby Gallo.
Pallbearers: Chelsey Seymour, Hillary Cohrs, Sean Stephany, Jessica Langenfeld, Macy Baker, Alex Cohrs, Shannon Stephany, Michaela Gallo, Drake Cohrs, Luke Gibbons, Drew Gibbons, Karsten Cohrs.
Final Resting Place: At a later time.
Lunch and Fellowship: United Methodist Church in Logan following the service.
Sharol grew up in Redfield and was involved in chorus, band, student council, and basketball. She was the band majorette for four years and was valedictorian of the Class of 1956. She attended Iowa State Teachers College and was an elementary teacher for five years at Greenfield, Reinbeck, and Creston.
On May 9, 1953, Gary Altwegg invited Sharol to attend a Boy Scout dance in Des Moines. Gary fondly remembers the yellow dress she wore on their first date. This was the beginning of a long life together. They were married on July 26, 1959, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family last July. They were blessed with four daughters.
Sharol and Gary moved to Logan in 1964, and Sharol stayed busy raising her four daughters, doing the books at Gary’s law office, and volunteering in various organizations. She was involved with SOS and was an active member of the United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and Bible school for many years and served as the church treasurer for 20 years. She was also on the library board for 20 years, a PEO member for 50 years, and was president of both organizations.
Sharol loved going to Broadway shows and movies, and also traveling to Okoboji for family time at their cabin. She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, playing games with family, and golfing for many years. Most of all, she loved her family and pets.
Sharol was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Iris “Tops” Leeper, and her twin sister, Sharon Jo.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Altwegg; her four daughters and their husbands, Brenda and Tim Stephany of Norwalk, Christine and Dan Cohrs of Logan, Lori and Todd Cohrs of Logan, and Jennifer and Bryan Yannone of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Chelsey (Andrew) Seymour, Hillary Cohrs, Sean (Jocelyn) Stephany, Jessica (Justin) Langenfeld, Macy (Dustin) Baker, Alex Cohrs, Shannon Stephany, Michaela (Grant) Gallo, Drake Cohrs, Luke Gibbons, Drew Gibbons, and Karsten Cohrs; great-grandchildren, Meyrick, Jaycek, and Bronsyn Seymour, Maxwell Stephany, Brinley Baker, and Baby Gallo; her sister, Shirley (Chester) Martin of Vicksburg, Miss.; sister-in-law, Patricia Altwegg of Clive; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family requests memorials be directed to the Logan Fire Rescue or the Logan United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.