Mardine Elouise (Racobs) Tiffey, 81, died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Followers of Christ Church in Woodbine.
Visitation with the Family: 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Followers of Christ Church in Woodbine.
Luncheon: After the service on Saturday, Feb. 1, Followers of Christ Church in Woodbine.
Graveside Committal Service: Frazier Cemetery, following the luncheon for those who would like to attend.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.