Scherrie K. Gore, 71, a resident of Monmouth, Ore., passed away Monday, June 22, 2019. with her family and friends by her side after an extended illness.
Scherrie was born to Harold and Virginia Boehler on March 29, 1948, in Harlow, Ore. She was the second born of three children and has two surviving sisters, Terry Rowe of Lady Lake, Fla., and Vicki Iverson of Sioux City.
Scherrie graduated from Missouri Valley High School in Iowa in 1966 and soon afterward, married her best friend and husband, Steven L. Gore. As Steve enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, they traveled quite extensively, and she enjoyed traveling throughout her whole life.
Scherrie is survived by her two sons, Steven T. Gore of Independence, Ore., and Sean Ra Gore of Dallas, Ore.; five grandchildren, Michael Gore, Brandon Gore, Erin Gore, Samantha Gore, and Alyssa Gore; and great-grandson, Bennet Gore.
Preceding her in death are her loving husband, Steve, in 2007; and her mother, Virginia, in 2017, who she cared for for many years.
Scherrie’s ashes will be laid to rest at a later date in the Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth, Ore. She will lay resting next to her husband, Steve; and mother, Virginia; and loving dog and companion, Maggie.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. Online condolences at www.dallastribute.com.