S.J. Acrea, age 78 of Marion, formerly of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 2.
Visitation: Sunday, June 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the same location.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 3:58 pm
