Russell F. Shreeves, 82, formerly of Magnolia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones in his Smithland home.
Russell Frederick Shreeves was born on Nov. 10, 1937, to Myron “Butch” and Gertrude (Blackman) Shreeves in rural Missouri Valley. Russell attended school in Magnolia and graduated with the Class of 1957. While attending school, he played basketball and baseball.
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and moved to San Diego, Calif. While in California, his son, Jeffrey Russell (Tracy), and daughter, Marsha Rae Barrier (Bobbie Lesline), were born. Russell and his family moved back to Council Bluffs, where he worked for Peoples Natural Gas for over 30 years, retiring at age 58.
Russell married Jenna (Stephens) in 1971 and moved to Magnolia, where daughter, Ylonda June Maguire (Wayne), was born. Jenna brought to the marriage eight children, whom Russell considered as his own: Carl Jefferson Randolph, Rick Duane Randolph, David Allan Randolph (Paula), Jenna Kay Carrier (John), Jessica Helen Bosworth (Tedd), Dawn Annette Sellers, Sarrah Marie Palmer-Sellers (Donna), and Dolores Diane Sellers.
Russell enjoyed his retirement to the fullest. He and Jenna were foster parents, caring for and nurturing numerous children. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains. He enjoyed going to country western dances. He raised mules and liked going on mule team wagon rides and going through parades. He also enjoyed being outdoors cutting wood to heat his home. He liked having family and friends over for food and drinks. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed being part of the hunting groups. Most of all, he loved his family, getting to hold the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In the last few years of his life, he spent quality time with his loving companion, Myrna Harding, in Smithland.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jenna, who died in July of 2012; and by nine siblings; four children; and one granddaughter; brothers, Myron Shreeves Jr, Farrell Shreeves, Guy “Jim” Shreeves, and Leslie Shreeves; sisters, Florence Stephens, Ruth Jeans, Norma Jean Clayton, Barbara Baxter, and Donna Minard; children, Carl, Rick, Jenna Kay and Dolores; granddaughter, Jennie Randolph.
Russell is survived by his sister, Eleanor Clanton; sister-in-law, Kay (Robert) Felix; his loving companion, Myrna Harding; grandchildren, Kelly Zelenda, Kurtis Shreeves, Alex Barrier, April Yildirim, Amy Barrier, Chase, Gavin and Madeline Maguire, Jeff Randolph, Scott Carrier, Bryan and Derek Randolph, Miles and Casey Randolph, Michael and Mark Russell Bosworth, Adam and Andrew Brodahl, Megan Bales, Molly
Intlekofer, Garrett Glynn, and Jenna Ruiz; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Russell’s Final Resting Place will be in the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia.
Memorials may be directed to the family at this time.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 17, from 4-8 p.m. at the Logan Memorial Chapel.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 18, at Logan Memorial Chapel.
Officiating is Pastor Rusty Hedger of the Logan Christian Church.
Logan Memorial Chapel is taking care of the arrangements.