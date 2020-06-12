Roy H. Cooper, age 81 of Council Bluffs, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Midlands Living Center.
Roy was born on March 24, 1939 to Charles and Mildred (Niles) Cooper. Roy served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Roy worked in the office and in the field for the Modale Farmers Co-op. Roy was a member of F.O.E. Aerie #3876 Eagles in Missouri Valley and the Snyder-Imrie American Legion Post in Modale. Roy married Sharon Baxter on Oct. 12, 1996.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Cooper; nephew, Charles Cooper.
Roy is survived by his wife, Sharon Cooper of Council Bluffs; three daughters, Penny and Qui Nguyen of Stacy, Minn.; Cindy and Jeff Halliday of Austin, Minn.; Ronda and Lee Hale of Omaha, Neb.; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister-in-law, Josephine Cooper of Mondamin; three nieces, Judie and Steve Hayward of Sioux City, Alice and Steve Howerton of Modale, Susan Cooper of Mondamin; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Direct cremation; there will be no services.
Memorials: to F.O.E. Aerie #3876 in Missouri Valley or the Modale American Legion.
Arrangements were made by Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. www.cutleroneill.com