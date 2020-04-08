Rosina M. Dick, 92, of Mondamin, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Rosina was born on Feb. 15, 1928, to Albert and Sybil (Ruffcorn) Knadle. She grew up on the family farm near Mondamin. She graduated from Mondamin High School in 1945. She worked at Community Memorial Hospital and the IRS. She also had her own flower shop at one time. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, spending time with family, and working in the yard planting flowers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Moby;” brother, Doyle; sister, Marjorie; and sons, Dennis and Brian.
Rosina is survived by her daughter, Denise Lindgren of Mondamin; son, Bryce Birdsall and wife, Deb, of Coon Rapids, Minn.; daughters-in-law, Carol Birdsall of Mondamin and Mary Birdsall of Texas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to the circumstances at this time, a service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Mondamin Rescue or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.