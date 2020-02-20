Rose Molitor, 90, of Pisgah, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, with a remembrance time at 7 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, Holy Family Catholic Church, Mondamin.
Celebrant: Father Don Bruck and Reverend Mr. Dennis Lovell.
Organist: Ruth Zahner.
Vocalist: Loene Herman.
Music Selections “How Great Thou Art” and “Ave Maria.”
Casket Bearers: Craig Molitor, Brandon Molitor, Hank Crowder, Heath Kelley, Michael Loftus, Scott Johnson.
Final Resting Place: Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah.
Luncheon: After Mass on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Holy Family Catholic Church, Mondamin.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo; former husband, Milo; son, Joseph; and grandson, Cameron.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Huard and brother-in-law, Ron; her seven children, Jeannie Adams, Kathy Molitor, Mike Molitor (Linda Baugous), Gerry Molitor, Dan Molitor, Bob Molitor, and Mary Crowder (Vic); eight grandchildren, Kaity Blaine, Adam Kemp (Jackie), Craig Molitor (Jessica), Brandon Molitor (Meghan), Michaela Johnson (Scott), Aleacia Kelley (Heath), Hank Crowder (Amy Spencer); and 17 great-grandchildren, Brendin, Calla, Evie, Kian, Aurelia, Ruthie, Maurie, Wayne, Matthew, Rorey, Ames, Micah, Alex, Kara, Madison, Michael, and Ella.
Rose Ella Mehan was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Curlew, to Agnes Kyne (Mehan) and Joseph Mehan. She was the oldest of three children and proud of her 100% Irish heritage.
Rose was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and participated in Sunday Mass at Holy Family Church in Mondamin.
Upon graduation from Emmetsburg High School, Rose completed business school in Mason City. She worked for Iowa Public Service until she married Milo Molitor on May 21, 1951. They lived and raised their seven children in Battle Creek, Mich.; Charles City; and Pisgah (since 1971).
Rose was a stay-at-home mother while her kids were young, then worked in the kitchen at the Pisgah Elementary School, waitressed at the Old Home Filler Up and Keep on Trucking Café, and cooked for Head Start in Pisgah until she retired in 2005.
Rose walked a loop around Pisgah or rode her bike daily until her health declined in recent years. She loved sitting on her front porch enjoying the weather and waving at people passing by. She enjoyed Red Hats activities, playing cards, and attending musical and sporting events.
Rose enjoyed volunteering at Pisgah Library and the Department of Natural Resources.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to West Harrison School Afternoon Milk Program.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.