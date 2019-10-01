Ronald L. Andersen, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Celebration of Life: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Eagles Club in Missouri Valley.
Ronald was born on May 22, 1942, in Missouri Valley, to Wilbur “Andy” and Frances (Harter) Andersen.
After 10 years of perfect attendance in school, Ronald joined the Army on Nov. 3, 1960, where he worked as a mechanic.
On April 5, 1969, Ronald married Sierra “Cindy” Racobs in Branson, Mo. They made their home in the Missouri Valley area where they raised their children, Melissa and Jason.
Ronald was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed his job as a heavy equipment operator. In his free time, he also enjoyed playing billiards, fishing, hunting, bowling, trips to the casino, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Francis Andersen, and brother, Lyle Andersen.
Survivors include his wife, Sierra “Cindy” Andersen; daughter, Melissa, and her husband, Bill Brown; and son, Jason, and wife, Tina Andersen; grandchildren, Tanner Pospisil, Jaide McCall, Mallory Brown, Case Reasland, and two due in January; sister, Kaye Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials may be given in his name.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.