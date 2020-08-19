Ronald E. Thomsen, 71

Ronald Eugene Thomsen, 71, died on Aug. 9, 2020, at CHI Community Memorial Hospital. He was born on Aug. 24, 1948, to Keith and Joanne (Render) Thomsen in Logan. He attended country school and then graduated from Woodbine High School in 1966. Ron went to Dana College for a year. In November of 1967, Ron married Ethel Mincey at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Woodbine. Ron then enlisted in the United States Army. He was a mechanic in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge, Ron returned home where he and Ethel farmed and also raised cattle and hogs.
Ron enjoyed golfing and going to the casino. He also loved his coffee time in Logan. Ron would go to coffee at the gas station in the morning and sometimes also at Cogdill’s in the afternoon. He enjoyed that time with his friends. Ron and Ethel were members of the Logan Christian Church. More than anything, Ron cherished time with his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of each and every one of them. He and Ethel spent many years going to sporting and music events for their grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ethel Thomsen of Logan; son, Brent Thomsen and his wife Rebecca of Des Moines; daughter, Shana and her husband Matt Pitt of Logan; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Vicki and her husband Gary Argotsinger and Cindy and her husband Gary Seda all of Woodbine; and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Logan Christian Church, with a visitation prior to the service. Pastor Rusty Hedger presided over and spoke at the service and memories were shared by Gary Argotsinger. The recorded musical selections were “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Blackbird” by the Beatles and “Amazing Grace” sung by Ty Pitt and Owen Pitt. The committal service with military rites was at Grange Cemetery outside of Honey Creek.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com